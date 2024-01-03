Jose Mourinho has been tipped to join Premier League club

With Eddie Howe under increasing pressure as time goes on, Jose Mourinho has been tipped to replace him and become the new Newcastle United manager.

The Magpies have been knocked out of both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, having lost seven of their previous nine games across all competitions.

Currently, Newcastle sit 11 points off of the top four in the Premier League standings, in ninth position.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Mourinho’s admiration for Newcastle legend legend Sir Bobby Robson could attract him to take the Newcastle job.

“The Bobby Robson attachment that Mourinho has] might just give him that little tug at the heartstrings and think the guy that was my mentor in the early years, this was his place.

“This was very special to him. What if I could take this all one step further and actually deliver that trophy that they’ve been after all these years? And then I could kind of dedicate it to him.

“There’s definitely reasons I could see Mourinho being interested in this if he was to leave Roma.”

Mourinho’s contract at Roma expires at the end of the season and the Portuguese manager is expected to leave the Italian club.

The former Chelsea manager has been linked with a move to a number of clubs. Mourinho is being also considered by the FA to replace Gareth Southgate.

Eddie Howe needs results to go in his favour in order to turn the tide at the club. Although his job is safe at the moment but few results going against him may change the situation.