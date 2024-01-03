Premier League club looking to complete the signing of Victor Osimhen this month

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are considering signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this month.

According to TuttoJuve, the Premier League giants are eyeing a move for the striker and they hope to strike a deal in this transfer window.

Osimhen is considered one of the best strikers in the world and Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea are also keen to get his signature done.

25-year-old Nigeria international striker signed a contract at the Italian club recently. His current deal expires in 2026.

The Serie A golden boot winner has a release clause in his current contract. According to the Independent, the release clause stands at £120 million.

In order to sign Osimhen, Arsenal will have to break their transfer record of £100 million, the fee they paid to West Ham to sign Declan Rice in the summer.

A striker is Arteta’s priority as the Gunners aim to add goals to their misfiring attack. Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah have all looked off colour this season.

TuttoJuve has also named the other two transfer targets for Arsena; Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

This clearly shows that Arteta is looking to address the main issue facing Arsenal this month.

The Premier League club have failed to convert the chances they have created and recent defeats against Aston Villa, West Ham and Fulham have shown that Arsenal are lacking firepower upfront.

Arsenal have gone from the top of the Premier League to fourth place in the space of 10 days. They need to make new additions to their squad in order to avoid losing ground in the title race.