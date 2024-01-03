Tottenham’s controversial helper for the January transfer window

So far so good for Ange Postecoglou in his first season at Tottenham Hotspur, the Australian guiding the north London outfit to a respectable fifth place after 20 games, just six points behind leaders Liverpool and after the loss of five matches.

The former Celtic man was an unknown quantity at Premier League level, but he quickly set about showing the White Hart Lane faithful that he was the right man at the right club.

For far too long, Spurs fans were starved of the free-flowing, attacking football for which they’ve always been known for, so ‘Big Ange’ was always onto a winner by taking things back to basics in that respect.

However, managers are only as good as their next result so Postecoglou needs to ensure that he gets things just right in the January transfer window in order to allow the Lilywhites to push on in the second half of the season.

Controversially, sacked former managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, will be helping in that regard according to The Telegraph (subscription required).

The Italian was banned from football for alleged false accounting at Juventus, but is able to retain a foothold at Tottenham on a consultancy basis.

Paratici will again be retained in an advisory capacity it seems, and will work alongside Chief Football Officer, Scott Munn, and Technical Director, Johan Lange.