Exclusive: Kylian Mbappe will owe PSG “tens of millions” should he leave for free but renewal still an option

Kylian Mbappe has agreed to pay PSG ‘tens of millions’ should he leave on a free transfer this summer. This is part of a legally binding commitment meaning PSG are financially covered even if Mbappe doesn’t renew, although this remains an option.

Both club and player are now on the same page after a difficult summer that saw Mbappe excluded from the club’s pre-season tour of Asia. Mbappe was accused of having a pre-agreement with Real Madrid for summer 2024 in a deal that would see him reportedly receive a signing-on bonus of €130m, but the French international has since denied he’s made up his mind on his next club and is happy in Paris.

Things have calmed down now following talks between Mbappe and PSG in August, and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently praised Mbappe’s attitude and commitment to the club.

“Kylian Mbappe is an incredible player and fantastic person,” said Al-Khelaifi in September. “And the PSG team, on and off the field, has never been so united.”

PSG declined to comment on any legally binding financial commitment made by Mbappe if he leaves on a free. The club have remained tight-lipped throughout, preferring instead to focus on finishing the season strongly rather than getting caught up in talk of Mbappe’s future. However, PSG aren’t ruling out Mbappe extending in some capacity.

It’s understood Mbappe has agreed to potentially forgo €70-80m, but the exact amount is variable and dependent on when and how he leaves the club should that eventuality arise.

It is not as simple as Mbappe simply waiving his loyalty bonus, and the exact amount should he leave on a free is not fixed.

But those close to Mbappe say he has already agreed to forgo certain payments and has also not taken up the first portion of his loyalty bonus due last summer.

The terms, should Mbappe depart on a free, are complicated and should not be seen as entirely tied to how he or PSG perform this season.

In addition, should Mbappe extend beyond this summer he will be entitled to what effectively constitutes a retrospective loyalty bonus.

Mbappe told French press on Wednesday he hasn’t made any final decision on his future yet. And, despite reports, it’s understood Real haven’t presented him with a deadline to do so in January.

“No [decision on my future]. I’m very, very motivated for this year,” said Mbappe after PSG’s Trophee des Champions win over Toulouse on Wednesday. “We’ve got titles to go after and we’ve already taken one. I haven’t made up my mind yet. I haven’t made a choice.

“I made an agreement with the president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] this summer so that, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s serenity for the challenges ahead. This remains the most important thing.

“If I know what I want to do, why hang around? It doesn’t make any sense, but as I said, the most important thing is to win titles. Nobody talks about my situation within the club and it doesn’t interest many people. All that matters is that I can help the team win titles.”

Mbappe’s quotes are echoed by PSG insiders, who maintain the mood is positive and a renewal is not out of the question despite continued links with Real, and even some Premier League clubs.

But if Mbappe does leave on a free this summer, the final number PSG receive will be in the region of €70-80m and potentially even higher depending on variables.