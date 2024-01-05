Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that the Italian club have now set an asking price for the 23-year-old striker and they will demand €60 million for him. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to spend that kind of money for the Serbian international.

The report states that Arsenal plans to include a player in the deal so that they can lower the price tag. Juventus are reportedly keen on Thomas Partey and Charlie Patino. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a player-plus-cash deal for the striker.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to bring in a reliable goalscorer, especially with the likes of Gabriel Jesus struggling to score goals consistently. Vlahovic has not been at his best since he moved to Juventus, but he remains a top-class talent with immense potential. He was regarded as one of the best young strikers during his time at Fiorentina.

A move away from Juventus could help him regain his form and confidence. Arsenal’s attacking approach could bring out the best in the Serbian striker. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football and a move to Arsenal will be an exciting opportunity for him.

Arsenal are currently fighting for the Premier League title and the right signings in January could help them go all the way. Vlahovic would certainly be a quality long-term addition to their attack if he can regain his form.