Chelsea hierarchy willing to invest €80 million on 23-year-old attacker

Chelsea remain keen on signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The 23-year-old has had a mixed spell at the Italian club so far and he has not been able to hit top form with them since the big-money move from Fiorentina.

It appears that Chelsea could be willing to provide him with an exit route now. A report from Fichajes claims that they have a strong interest in the Serbian striker and the club hierarchy are prepared to invest a substantial amount of money on the player.

The report states that Chelsea could offer around €80 million for the Juventus striker.

Vlahovic could be an interesting addition to the Chelsea attack. If he can regain his form and confidence, he could transform Mauricio Pochettino’s attack. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football.

A fresh start at Chelsea could be ideal for him as well.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement now.

The reported €80 million offer would certainly be an attractive proposition for the Italian club and they could be tempted to cash in on the striker who has not lift up to the expectations.

Nicolas Jackson has not scored goals consistently and Chelsea need someone who can lead the line for them. They will be hoping to compete towards the top end of the table soon and they need the right additions in order for that to happen.

