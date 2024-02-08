Adding more offensive players to their squad during the summer transfer window would undoubtedly be Arsenal’s biggest target.
Despite the Gunners’ outstanding front line, they may add a dedicated target man to help them capitalise on the numerous opportunities that present themselves.
In recent years, Dusan Vlahovic has been frequently linked with Arsenal; this continued throughout the January transfer window.
According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Gunners were considering a transfer for the Juventus striker during the most recent transfer window.
It’s true that executing such a deal during the January window would have been challenging, especially given the FFP restrictions.
But Arsenal would be signing a player regarded as good as Erling Haaland if they pursue the Serbian international during the summer transfer window.
According to Serie A icon Giovanni Galli, the Juventus striker is just as good as Man City hitman Erling Haaland.
“Maybe it may seem like a provocation to you, but for me, it’s not that much of a provocation,” the former goalkeeper told Tuttosport.
“If I were Guardiola and they told me, ‘You would make the exchange between Vlahovic and Haaland’, I would do it easily. Dusan has nothing to envy the Norwegian.”
“At Juve, he must take advantage of the few opportunities that come his way because the Bianconeri are not a team that doesn’t grind out play like City who have 10 chances per game.
“Yet Vlahovic already has 12 goals despite everything. I’d like to see him in a more attacking team. If he were at Manchester City, he would also score 50 goals a season like Haaland. I’m sure.”
Juve reportedly wants at least £70 million for Vlahovic, so Arsenal will need to consider that when deciding on their summer objectives. Another name on the short list of Arsenal is Brentford striker Ivan Toney.
His passing is not good enough plus he keeps dropping deep like Jesus and Nketiah. He would end up being another Havertz. We need a strong Drogba or Ibrahimovic type striker that can back into a low block defense and create space by using their strength. Dusan is not that type of ball hold up Center Forward, neither is Toney. Haaland is that type but obviously unavailable. Not an easy find in today’s market. Arsenal need more strength upfront against the low blocking teams, Dusan needs space to show his skills and score goals, so not a good fit, besides his passing is not very good.