Adding more offensive players to their squad during the summer transfer window would undoubtedly be Arsenal’s biggest target.

Despite the Gunners’ outstanding front line, they may add a dedicated target man to help them capitalise on the numerous opportunities that present themselves.

In recent years, Dusan Vlahovic has been frequently linked with Arsenal; this continued throughout the January transfer window.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Gunners were considering a transfer for the Juventus striker during the most recent transfer window.

It’s true that executing such a deal during the January window would have been challenging, especially given the FFP restrictions.

But Arsenal would be signing a player regarded as good as Erling Haaland if they pursue the Serbian international during the summer transfer window.

According to Serie A icon Giovanni Galli, the Juventus striker is just as good as Man City hitman Erling Haaland.

“Maybe it may seem like a provocation to you, but for me, it’s not that much of a provocation,” the former goalkeeper told Tuttosport.

“If I were Guardiola and they told me, ‘You would make the exchange between Vlahovic and Haaland’, I would do it easily. Dusan has nothing to envy the Norwegian.”

“At Juve, he must take advantage of the few opportunities that come his way because the Bianconeri are not a team that doesn’t grind out play like City who have 10 chances per game.

“Yet Vlahovic already has 12 goals despite everything. I’d like to see him in a more attacking team. If he were at Manchester City, he would also score 50 goals a season like Haaland. I’m sure.”

Juve reportedly wants at least £70 million for Vlahovic, so Arsenal will need to consider that when deciding on their summer objectives. Another name on the short list of Arsenal is Brentford striker Ivan Toney.