Man United are keen on signing ‘the next Moises Caicedo’

Manchester United are involved in a three-club race for the signing of 19-year-old LDU Quito midfielder Oscar Zambrano.

According to a report by El Futbolero, Oscar Zambrano has attracted interest from Man United who are seriously interested in his signature.

The Red Devils are competing with fellow Premier League clubs Luton Town and Brighton and Hove Albion to sign the highly rated youngster.

The Premier League club view the the 19-year-old LDU Quito midfielder as the “next Moises Caicedo”.

Zambrano is one of the most promising young players to come from South America in recent times. The Ecuadorian midfielder joined the first team squad almost two years ago after moving up through the ranks at LDU.

The midfielder has made nearly 50 appearances for his club and he is on the verge of making his debut for the Ecuador national side.

His form and development have impressed several clubs across Europe.

Reports in the summer transfer window linked him to a move to Barcelona, who were lookign to sign a defensive midfielder after the departure of Sergio Busquets.

A move to the Premier League now is looking likely with three clubs fighting to sign the young player.

Man United are determined to sign the player called ‘the next Moises Caicedo’ after losing out on signing the actual Moises Caicedo a few years ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted the player at Old Trafford but Ed Woodward decided against signing him for the Premier League club.

With Casemiro facing an uncertain future at the club, a move to United may become a possibility soon.