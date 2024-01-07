27-year-old closing in on Tottenham transfer, set to undergo medical today

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner is closing in on a return to the Premier League.

According to a report by Football Insider, the 27-year-old German international is expected to have a medical today at Tottenham Hotspur as the London club close in on a loan-to-buy deal.

Werner was a part of the Chelsea set-up for two seasons before returning to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022.

Things did not really go according to plan for him while he was at Chelsea. He did win the Champions League and contributed towards 44 goals in his 89 appearances but he failed to bring the best out of him.

His first stint in the English top flight might not have gone according to plan, but the 27-year-old seems prepared for his second stint and this time with Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou wants to add more firepower to his attack and he feels Werner could be an ideal fit for the club, despite his ongoing struggle for form.

Spurs are yet to sign a replacement for Harry Kane who parted ways with the club in the summer and they will be without the services of Heung-min Son for the next few weeks as he has left to take part in the AFC Asian Cup. As a result, Tottenham need attacking reinforcement.

Werner is down the pecking order at Leipzig and they are ready to cash in on him. Talks between both the clubs are now in the final stages.

They are negotiating over a loan move with an option to buy and according to the report, the clause could be set at around £30 million as the player prepares for his medical.