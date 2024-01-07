Pep Guardiola praises the return of Kevin de Bruyne after FA Cup win

Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin de Bruyne after the Manchester City midfielder made his return to the squad after a long absence.

The Belgium international missed the first half of the treble winners season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury in August.

After 149 days on the sidelines, De Bruyne made his return against Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Sunday, winning 5-0.

The midfielder came on in the second half as it only took him 17 minutes to register an assist, with a delightful chip to the back post hammered home by Jeremy Doku.

Kevin de Bruyne has the most assists of any player in Europe’s big five leagues since the start of last season 🅰 He’s only played three games this term 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mwGkGT1RQM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 7, 2024

Speaking after the game, Guardiola praised the return of his talisman.

“We are incredibly delighted he’s back because Kevin helps us to win games and there are few in the world [like him],” he said via the Mirror.

“Kevin is exceptional, he’s unique. You could see that in the quality of the assist for the final goal.”

With their star man now back in their ranks, City will now hunt down Liverpool who are currently at the top of the Premier League.