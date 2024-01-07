Video: Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal star has problem in “same knee” that kept him out for 17 matches last season

Arsenal confirmed before their clash with Liverpool on Sunday that forward Gabriel Jesus would miss the match due to a knee injury and Mikel Arteta has shed some light on the player’s situation.

The absence of the Brazilian was a big miss for the Gunners but Arteta said they couldn’t risk the forward as the injury was in the same knee that kept the former Man City star out of action for 17 matches last season.

Speaking after the loss to Liverpool, the Arsenal manager said: “He had some pain in his knee. We have done a scan that shows something.