Ally McCoist has proposed that Newcastle United should eagerly pursue the opportunity to sign a midfielder who is currently seeking a new move.

While there have been recent links to Jordan Henderson to address their injury concerns, the Sunderland connection may pose challenges for a potential deal.

According to Ally McCoist on talkSPORT, he contends that Jordan Henderson would be an ideal profile for Newcastle, providing a temporary replacement for Sandro Tonali for the remainder of the season.

While Henderson’s profile aligns well with an experienced Premier League midfielder, his Sunderland roots could pose a challenge, considering the history of being booed at St James’ Park regardless of the team he was playing for. The sentiment among Newcastle supporters may impact the ease of acceptance for Henderson.

With the Englishman’s situation at Al Ettifaq not working out, Ally McCoist strongly asserts that the £20 million midfielder could make a return to the Premier League with Newcastle.

McCoist stated on talkSPORT: “I think he would absolutely jump at the chance of going to somewhere like Newcastle United. The fact he’s a Sunderland lad might have something to do with it, but in terms of a move I think that would make sense to all parties.”

Newcastle’s midfield does need bolstering, preferably as soon as possible this window, and even with Henderson’s affiliation with their closest rivals a move for the former Liverpool captain does make sense.