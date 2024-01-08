Man Utd & PL rivals very interested in forward transfer and being kept updated on his situation

Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly both very interested in the potential transfer of Lille striker Jonathan David this January and are being kept informed on his situation.

The Canada international has impressed in Ligue 1 and it’s long been felt that he could make the step up to playing for a big club in the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe.

According to Football Transfers, Man Utd are now among the main teams showing an interest in David this winter, along with Villa, and alongside Serie A giants AC Milan.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal in recent times, with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund not making a particularly impressive start to life at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, has suffered a major dip in form, scoring only three goals in 24 games in all competitions so far this term, despite looking so lethal for the club with 30 goals in all competitions last year.

David could be a useful addition to ease the burden on those players and give Erik ten Hag’s side something a little different up front, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to beat the likes of Villa and Milan to this deal.