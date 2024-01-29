Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent transfer rumours linking Lille striker Jonathan David with Chelsea, with the Blues likely to make a new signing up front in the summer.

David has shone in Ligue 1 and could be a good option for a number of top clubs, with Romano admitting he rates the Canada international highly as a smart option on the market.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained, however, that David is expensive and he’s not currently aware of concrete interest from Chelsea, whom he expects to go for someone else when it comes to signing a striker in the summer.

“One striker making the headlines at the moment is Jonathan David – he’s another name being linked with Chelsea after some reports in the French press yesterday, but I personally have got no update at all on Jonathan David as of now – no movement, no negotiations,” Romano said.

“I’ve always rated David, I think he’s a very good and smart option for clubs to consider on the market, but at the moment the situation is quiet because he’s an expensive striker. In the summer, I expect Chelsea will go for different names.”

David will surely have other suitors and admirers in the months ahead, but Chelsea may well feel he’s a little overpriced considering the other names who might be available, such as Napoli front-man Victor Osimhen.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side could really have done with a new striker this January as well, but that perhaps now looks unlikely as we’re now so close to the end of the window, meaning the west Londoners will have to rely on Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja for a few more months.