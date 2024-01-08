Unai Emery wants Aston Villa to raid Arsenal for 23-year-old

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been linked with the move away from the north London club and Aston Villa are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

A report from Fichajes claims that Unai Emery has expressed interest in the 23-year-old attacking midfielder. Villa could certainly use more technical ability and creativity in the final third. The Arsenal midfielder will chip in with goals as well.

The midfielder was regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in English football before his long-term injury and he has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot at Arsenal since his return. He needs to leave the club to play regularly and moving to Aston Villa would be ideal for him.

He has started just once in the Premier League this season and once in the League Cup.

The West Midlands club have shown tremendous improvement under the new manager and they are currently pushing for Champions League qualification. They have a talented squad at the disposal and Emery is clearly looking to put together a formidable squad for the future.

Smith Rowe has the potential to develop into one of the best attacking midfielders in the league, and Emery will know all about him having worked with him during the time together at Arsenal. The Spanish manager could be the right man to get the best out of the player once again.

Given his situation at Arsenal, Aston Villa will probably fancy their chances of signing him for a reasonable price. The report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal could use the proceeds from his departure to sign a quality striker.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement in the coming days.