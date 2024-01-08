Video: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard left red-faced as he tried to rally Arsenal fans against Liverpool

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard faced an embarrassing moment during their 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup.

The Norwegian midfielder endured a challenging game as Liverpool secured a win, with Jakub Kiwior’s own-goal and a remarkable no-look strike from Diaz sealing the win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

In a particular incident during the match, Odegaard found himself red-faced when attempting to spur on Arsenal fans, only to realise he was actually encouraging Liverpool supporters to amplify their cheers.

This amusing mishap occurred during a brief pause in play as Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah was down injured.

Odegaard took the opportunity to walk towards the fans sat behind the Liverpool goal before gesturing them to rally up behind their team.

Arsenal have been in poor form lately, having won only 1 in 7 games across all competitions, drawing 2 and losing 4.

