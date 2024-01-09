Bayern’s transfer market moves threaten to derail two Tottenham deals in this window

For a good few days now it’s believed that Tottenham Hotspur have been chasing the signature of Genoa’s highly-rated centre-back, Radu Dragusin.

The 21-year-old Romanian international is available at around the €30m mark, which is well within the reach of the north Londoners.

However, supposed dilly-dallying behind the scenes has allowed other clubs to throw their hat into the ring for his services.

Napoli have also been credited with an interest and, according to Gazeta Sporturilor, now reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, have also made their presence felt.

The outlet quote the player’s agent, Florin Manea, as saying that he will be meeting with Genoa officials regarding his client’s immediate future, but he apparently gave away nothing more than that.

The issue for Ange Postecoglou at Spurs is two-fold, should Bayern firm up their reported interest.

Not only do the north Londoners run the risk of losing out on Dragusin, but the proposed move for Eric Dier to head to Bavaria will also be off as Thomas Tuchel will no longer need to sign the Spurs man.

Therefore, it would now seem to be imperative that Daniel Levy and the money men at White Hart Lane get their fingers out and if they truly want to sign Dragusin, then they need to get the deal done as soon as practicable.