Exclusive: Transfer expert names suitors for Jordan Henderson and real reasons he wants Saudi exit

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is keen to leave Al Ettifaq in this January’s transfer window despite only making the move to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

The 33-year-old is thought to be concerned about losing his place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024, though sources have denied that the player is unsettled with life in Saudi, according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained that Henderson is currently attracting interest from the likes of Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen, whilst also acknowledging the potentially controversial links with Newcastle United for the former Sunderland player.

It’s not necessarily guaranteed that Henderson will get his wish to leave, however, with Jacobs pointing out that a loan might be preferable to a sale for Al Ettifaq, whose asking price would likely be very high, while Henderson is also on huge wages with the Saudi Pro League club.

“Jordan Henderson is exploring options to leave Al-Ettifaq, with Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and even Newcastle linked. Newcastle would be a bold move given Henderson’s Sunderland links,” Jacobs said.

“It won’t be easy for Henderson to get a transfer away because Ettifaq want to keep him. Henderson is due back for a training camp in Abu Dhabi next week and there will be face-to-face talks about his future.

“Until Ettifaq hear directly from Henderson he wants to leave, the Saudi club are planning to build their team around him. So far there have been no formal enquiries.

“A permanent sale is unlikely given the price Ettifaq would demand. A loan could be possible providing a suitor pays 100% of Henderson’s wages and a fee.

“Henderson’s wage is not as high as some reports suggest, but it’s still understood to be £8m per year.

“There is an acknowledgement from sources in Saudi that Henderson is perhaps starting to worry about his Euro 2024 place with England, but suggestions he’s unhappy with the lifestyle or standard of football have been denied, which is to be expected.”