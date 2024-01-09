Man United ace with 262 club appearances could be makeweight in Onana deal

As Man United look to ensure that the second half of the 2023/24 campaign is better than the first, one club stalwart with 262 appearances could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Amadou Onana to Old Trafford.

Though Everton have offered the Red Devils no encouragement for their brilliant defensive midfielder, Football Transfers have suggested that Sean Dyche has a long-standing admiration for Scott McTominay.

If Erik ten Hag accedes to allowing the Scot (262 appearances per transfermarkt) to move to Goodison Park, that could be the sweetener to allowing Onana to move in the opposite direction.

It’s believed that Onana was always the preferred target for ten Hag, but he had to accept a move for Sofyan Amrabat because the club didn’t have the money last summer to pursue a move for the 22-year-old Senegalese.

The long-suffering Old Trafford faithful couldn’t have any complaints if the club manage to land him, given that he’s produced a string of excellent performances for the Toffees.

He’s unlikely to come cheap, however, so with Financial Fair Play in mind, there’s a strong likelihood that aside from allowing McTominay to move in the opposite direction, other players may need to be moved on to free up money in the wage bill.