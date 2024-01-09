Ten Hag looking at 23-year-old Canadian to bridge striking woes

Once again Man United’s strikers struggled to play anything close to their best, this time against Wigan in the FA Cup, and that’s apparently prompted Erik ten Hag to look at other options.

With INEOS set to finally be ratified as partial owners of the club and responsible for all football matters, ten Hag will understand that his position is under threat.

Though he tries to talk a good game, if his robotic interviews are anything to go by, one can only imagine the scene in the dressing room.

His players haven’t responded to his methods all season and whilst he can hide behind injuries being partly to blame at this juncture, those players that are fit have still been woefully underperforming.

According to Football Transfers (h/t The Standard), Lille’s 23-year-old Canadian striker, Jonathan David, has become a player of interest for ten Hag.

Aston Villa are also credited with an interest for a player that will apparently cost in the region of £34m.

Whether or not the club allow the coach to make a bid for David or not will likely go some way to answering whether ten Hag himself has a future at Old Trafford.

With Tottenham, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa next up for the Red Devils, their run of games doesn’t get any easier either.