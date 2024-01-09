Tottenham announce first January signing with £14.5m star added to Postecoglou’s squad

Tottenham FC
Tottenham have confirmed that they have completed the signing of RB Leipzig star Timo Werner on loan for the rest of the season. 

The German star has agreed to move to North London for the next six months as the forward has struggled for game time at Leipzig during the current campaign.

The 27-year-old will wear the number 16 shirt at Tottenham, whilst the Premier League club have agreed to pay Werner’s estimated £4.5m salary while he is at the English club.

Should things go well, Spurs can sign Werner permanently in the summer for a fee of £14.5m, which would be a bargain if Ange Postecoglou can return the German star to his former self.

Chelsea paid Leipzig €50m in 2020 to bring the forward to Stamford Bridge, while the Bundesliga side re-signed the German star for €30m in the summer of 2022.

This will be the 27-year-old’s second attempt at being a success in the Premier League following an underwhelming spell at Chelsea. The forward doesn’t have a lot of time to impress, but his style of play will suit Postecoglou and there is potential for the pair to be a good match.

