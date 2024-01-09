Tottenham want to sign £43 million rated Premier League captain

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham is looking to sign a defender, a midfielder and a forward in this transfer window.

Spurs are now targeting Premier League midfielder who has impressed their star James Maddison recently.

With Timo Werner already signed, the Premier League club have got the striker they wanted. With talks continuing for the signing of Radu Dragusin, Spurs may soon have the defender they want.

As per Mail Sport’s “Transfer Confidential”, Tottenham are reportedly considering a deal for Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White.

Spurs signed Brennan Johnson from Forest in the summer and his former teammate could be their next signing. According to reports, Postecoglou’s team is keeping an eye on Gibbs-White with the summer window in mind.

Maddison has previously congratulated Gibbs-White on his victory with England at the Under-21 European Championship.

He said: “Hey, congrats! Fantastic competition.”

And there’s no question that Gibbs-White would fit in perfectly with Maddison if Tottenham were able to close a deal for a player of his caliber next summer.

The Forest midfielder has been the star performer of his team this season with the midfielder recently scoring a winner against Manchester United in a closely contested match.

If Tottenham can manage to sign Dragusin and Gibbs-White having already secured Werner, they would feel they have done all the business that they targeted for the January transfer window.

Under Postecoglou, they have made huge strides this season when it looked like they will find it tough having sold their captain Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer.