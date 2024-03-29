Tottenham Hotspur are looking at ways to add more firepower and creativity to their attack and they have their eyes set on Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Nottingham Forest star is a priority target for Spurs according to a report by Football Insider.

After coming up the ranks at Wolves, Gibbs-White parted ways with them to join the Tricky Trees in the summer of 2022. He has gone from strength to strength since making the move. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has established himself as a mainstay in the team.

In the ongoing season, he has featured in 33 matches and has contributed towards nine goals. He has been a standout performer for them despite the overall struggles of the club.

Gibbs-White still has over three years left on his deal with Nottingham. But, there is a high possibility of him making a move in the summer because of their financial struggle and recent four-point deduction.

Tottenham looking to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

The points deduction has seen them drop into the relegation zone. They could be forced to sell many of their stars in the summer to balance the book and if they end up getting relegated, the former Wolves midfielder’s departure will become a certainty.

Tottenham are well aware of the situation and are looking to make the best use of it. They want someone who can provide support to Maddison and add depth to their attack. Gibbs-White’s versatility makes him an ideal candidate, as a result, Spurs have made him their priority target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, reports suggest they are in pole position to land him this summer.