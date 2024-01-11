23-year-old set to complete West Ham exit in next 24 hours

West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry is closing in on a move to Charlton Athletic having undergone his medical on Thursday.

That is according to Natasha Everitt, who reports that the 23-year-old’s West Ham exit is getting closer as it became clear that the player has no future at the London club.

Coventry’s contract with the Hammers expires at the end of the season and it was best for all parties involved to get the deal done this month.

The midfielder has been tied to West Ham his whole career but has failed to establish himself in David Moyes’ plans.

Coventry hasn’t featured for the Hammers this season in any competition since returning from a loan spell with Rotherham United in the Championship last season.

Being 23, regular football is key for Coventry’s development and the midfield star should get what he is looking for at Charlton.