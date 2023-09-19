Two 23-year-old West Ham players know what their future holds; they’ll leave the club in 2024

The last few months have been entirely positive for West Ham United, and that’s despite selling former club captain and arguably their best player, Declan Rice, to Arsenal.

Though the east Londoners were poor domestically for a large part of the 2022/23 season, when it mattered they put a string of results together and ensured that relegation never needed to be talked about.

The Europa Conference League title win was the icing on the cake and an automatic berth into this season’s Europa League has meant that it’s been easier to attract players of a certain calibre.

It took almost until the end of the window before there was significant incoming transfers, though no one can argue with the signings that the club has made.

For all of the positive aspects, however, there’s always a flip side.

As the Hammers continue on an upward trajectory, those players that have remained on the fringes and unable to gain a foothold in the team will be waiting anxiously to find out what the future holds.

For Conor Coventry and Ben Johnson, that’s already decided.

Hammers Ben Johnson and Conor Coventry will NOT be offered new West Ham contracts and will both be allowed to leave as free agents next summer when their current agreements expire. pic.twitter.com/1pEj1cuO2U — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) September 19, 2023

According to a tweet from Sean Whetstone, who runs the West Ham Football account on X (formerly Twitter) and is believed to have direct links to the club board, both 23-year-olds won’t be offered a new contract when their current ones expire next summer, and as a result they will leave the club just 12 months after they were celebrating that epic night in Prague.