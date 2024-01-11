Jadon Sancho’s first remarks as Dortmund loanee speaks volumes

Jadon Sancho has returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United.

The English winger, who joined the German side in 2017 after departing Manchester City’s youth academy, enjoyed a monumental rise.

Quickly becoming one of Europe’s most impactful and exciting wingers, the then-youngster, who raced to register 114 direct goal involvements in 137 appearances, became the centre of one of football’s biggest transfer sagas.

Despite being wanted by Manchester United and then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for at least two seasons, it wasn’t until 2021 that Sancho, 23, saw his mega £73 million (Sky Sports) move to Old Trafford finalised.

However, even though the 23-year-old was expected to become the Red Devils’ next big thing, the London-born attacker has been one of the country’s biggest disappointments.

Falling out publicly with new manager Erik ten Hag, Sancho, after refusing to back down and apologise, found himself frozen out and in need of a change of scenery if he is to revive his career — hence the move back to Dortmund.

Agreeing a loan deal until the end of the season, which according to the Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella, includes the Bundesliga side covering most of the winger’s salary, Sancho’s return to the Signal Iduna Park Stadium is an outcome, which, oddly, benefits all parties.

Jadon Sancho breaks Borussia Dortmund silence…

And breaking his silence on the move, United’s troubled number 25, who spoke to Dortmund’s in-house media team, said: “When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like ‘coming home’.

“I know the club inside and out, I’ve always been very close with the fans here, and I’ve never lost contact with those in charge.

“I can’t wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League.”

Manchester United fans will definitely not enjoy hearing that one of their club’s most expensive-ever signings has left temporarily and feels like he has ‘gone home’.

With every word thereafter, the window of opportunity for the 23-year-old to return and reignite his failed United career closes further.

Despite still having two-and-a-half years left on his contract, Sancho, who, according to Spotrac, earns around £250,000-per week, is now valued at just £25 million (TM) — a shocking decline from a player new minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be likely tasked with offloading.