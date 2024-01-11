Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner releases statement after dumping Man City star

Only a few weeks after the Manchester City star denied their marriage was having problems, Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner has said that she is “sadly” taking a break from her husband.

After being married in December 2021, Annie and the England star have three young children together: Riaan, Roman, and Reign.

The Man City star was allegedly seen on camera kissing and flashing another lady last year, which has led to rumors and conjecture about their relationship in previous years.

The English defender has faced several allegations of infidelity from his spouse. Lauryn Goodman, an Instagram influencer, 32, has maintained that her three-year-old son Kairo is his child.

Walker’s wife Annie has always supported her husband in spite of his involvement in alleged sex scandals. The mother-of-three disclosed on social media that she and her husband, Kyle, had called it quits and were no longer residing at their £2.5 million Cheshire home.

In a statement on Instagram, Annie said: “I am posting this in response to growing recent media enquiries about my marriage to Kyle and in an effort to protect my family against the intensity of the media spotlight.

“Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together; I have decided to take some time away from Kyle.

“I do not wish to comment on the position any further. For now, I ask that the privacy of myself and our three young children is respected during this difficult time.”

The couple first met when they lived in Sheffield. She was 15 years old and Walker was 17 when the pair met.