(Photo) Gabriel Jesus returns to Arsenal training following recent injury

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Good news Arsenal fans…

Gabriel Jesus has returned to full Arsenal first-team training following a recent knee injury.

The 26-year-old hurt his leg during last weekend’s FA Cup Third Round clash against Liverpool, and Mikel Arteta, who spoke to reporters after the game, said:  “He had some pain in his knee, so we have done a scan and it has showed something.

Hopefully, it is not something big but it is the same knee that he had so we cannot take any risk.”

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea mess up 21-year-old’s La Liga move which is now in doubt after Maatsen exit
Darren Eales drops biggest hint yet Newcastle could sanction major sale
Man United identify ideal transfer to replace Antony but could face Arsenal competition

However, despite the Spaniard’s initial concerns, the Brazilian’s latest injury setback was not as serious as first feared, as confirmed by leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

The former Manchester City star, now back in training during the Gunners’ warm-weather break in Dubai, is in line to feature against Crystal Palace at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday 20th January.

More Stories Gabriel Jesus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.