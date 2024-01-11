(Photo) Gabriel Jesus returns to Arsenal training following recent injury

Good news Arsenal fans…

Gabriel Jesus has returned to full Arsenal first-team training following a recent knee injury.

The 26-year-old hurt his leg during last weekend’s FA Cup Third Round clash against Liverpool, and Mikel Arteta, who spoke to reporters after the game, said: “He had some pain in his knee, so we have done a scan and it has showed something.

Hopefully, it is not something big but it is the same knee that he had so we cannot take any risk.”

However, despite the Spaniard’s initial concerns, the Brazilian’s latest injury setback was not as serious as first feared, as confirmed by leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

????? Gabriel Jesus, back in training for Arsenal — as expected, knee injury was not serious. pic.twitter.com/zclPzRnwi9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2024

The former Manchester City star, now back in training during the Gunners’ warm-weather break in Dubai, is in line to feature against Crystal Palace at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday 20th January.