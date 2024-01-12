West Ham talisman could return quicker than initially expected

There is optimism within West Ham that Jarrod Bowen may only miss one Premier League game due to the ankle injury sustained against Bristol City, as reported by Malik Ouzia. Initially ruled out for at least a month, there is hope for a quicker recovery.

According to Malik Ouzia’s writing for The Standard on January 12, there is a possibility that Jarrod Bowen could make a comeback as early as February 1 for the clash against Bournemouth, suggesting a potentially quicker recovery timeline.

Ouzia added that Lucas Paqueta’s calf problem, aggravated in the same game, is still anticipated to keep him out for around eight to 10 weeks.

Losing both Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen simultaneously, while Mohammed Kudus is away with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations, represents the worst-case scenario for West Ham in terms of player availability, particularly at the top end of the pitch.

Even before the recent developments, West Ham United manager David Moyes was already inclined to bring in a new striker. While the absence of Paqueta for possibly two months is a significant setback, the silver lining is that Bowen’s injury is not as severe as initially feared, but the Hammers will be without their talisman for the trip to Sheffield United on January 21.