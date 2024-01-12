Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in recent months.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan international has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Spanish league and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on securing his signature.

The defender has now played down rumours of a potential exit and he has revealed that he is fully committed to Barcelona and he wants to stay at the Spanish club and win trophies with them.

The revelation will certainly come as a blow to his suitors who were hoping to sign him in the summer.

“There are always rumours that appear in all markets. There was talk in the summer about Manchester United, but I am focused on Barca. And I will always give 100%.”

Manchester United could certainly use a top-class central defender like him and Araujo would have been a solid, long-term investment. The 24-year-old is entering the peak of his career and he could have improved them immensely.

Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club and Raphael Varane has not been at his best. Manchester United need to sign a central defender and it remains to be seen who they end up with.

The South American defender is capable of operating operating as a centre back as well as a full back. His versatility would have been an added bonus for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United.

The report from 90Min adds that the 24-year-old could cost in excess of €80 million and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United decided to test Barcelona’s resolve with an offer in the summer.