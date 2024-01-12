Video: “Very good fit for us” – Postecoglou unveils the reasons he signed Werner for Tottenham

Timo Werner completed his loan move to Tottenham this week as the German looks to spark his career back into life and his new manager, Ange Postecoglou, has been speaking about the forward on Friday.

The former Chelsea star will spend the rest of the season on loan at Spurs from RB Leipzig and there is an option to buy clause in the deal should things go well.

With Son gone on international duty with South Korea throughout the next few weeks, Postecoglou wanted another player brought to Tottenham this month and during his press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s clash with Man United, the Australian coach has revealed why he chose Werner.

Postecoglou said: “I thought Timo would be a very good fit for us, stylistically. Certainly, he has the attributes we look for; a player in that space, he can play all three positions which adds some depth for us, he has quality in the final third.”