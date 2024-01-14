Erik ten Hag offers possible clue over Jadon Sancho’s Man Utd future following bright start at Dortmund

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has offered a small clue that there could still be a way back for Jadon Sancho if he impresses during his time on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The England international fell completely out of favour at Man Utd under Ten Hag, and the Dutch tactician has not held back with his assessment of the player, saying his time at Old Trafford could not be called a success.

See below for Ten Hag’s latest quotes from Fabrizio Romano, with the journalist posting on X that the Red Devils boss seems open to seeing what happens with Sancho in the next few months…

?? Ten Hag on Sancho: “We have had issues all the way through… his stay here at United so far is not a success”, told Sky. “I wish him the best of luck at BVB”. “I hope, we hope, he's doing very well there, he will be successful and then we will see what is going to happen”. pic.twitter.com/tKzULQP1uI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2024

Sancho picked up an assist on his second debut for Dortmund last night, so it could be that we’re about to see the 23-year-old get back to his best upon returning to Germany.

It is interesting to see that Ten Hag doesn’t appear to have shut the door on Sancho completely, and that might offer some optimism to United fans who’ll feel he was treated a little harshly by the club’s manager.