Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has supposedly not been too convinced by the transfer offers he’s received so far, with a move away apparently not looking any closer for the Frenchman.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke to CaughtOffside for his latest exclusive Daily Briefing column, with the journalist explaining that Martial’s current reluctance to accept a move away could also impact Man Utd’s ability to sign a new striker to replace him.

Martial has struggled for the Red Devils in recent times and it surely makes sense for the club to try to offload him, but it perhaps also makes sense that there aren’t that many suitors who would make Martial feel he has to jump at the chance to accept a move.

Romano says that MUFC have spoken to the agents of other strikers, but there’s nothing more concrete than that at the moment, and it seems that Martial’s situation is a key part of the problem.

“Man United are looking at opportunities but nothing is imminent also in this case. Man United had multiple conversations with the agents of strikers around Europe, but still nothing concrete,” Romano said.

“Also because Anthony Martial is still not convinced by the options he received so far and so he could end up staying at Old Trafford until June.”