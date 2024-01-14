Newcastle starter set for imminent Premier League ban after Man City incident

Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes is staring a second Premier League ban in the face after being shown his ninth yellow card of the season in Newcastle United’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Brazilian was booked for a foul on Mateo Kovacic in the 21st minute of the match at St James’ Park and it has put the midfielder on the periphery on a two-match ban.

The booking was the Newcastle star’s ninth caution of the campaign and that makes him the player with the most yellow cards in the Premier League this season, one more will result in the aforementioned ban.

This will be a big blow for Newcastle as the Man City match showed how crucial Guimaraes is to Eddie Howe’s team, assisting Isak’s goal and making a crucial block to save a certain goal.