Rio Ferdinand claims Manchester City’s ‘jewel in the crown’ will launch them forward

The Manchester United legend has heaped praise onto Kevin de Bruyne after his emphatic return from injury and claims that he could be the ‘jewel’ to help Manchester City make history.

Pep Guardiola’s side marched to a 3-2 win against Newcastle on Saturday evening although it was far from a comfortable performance.

After Bernando Silva gave his side the lead with a magical backheel, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon rattled the back of the net to stun the visitors just before the break.

But Guardiola’s side completed an inspired comeback led by the returning De Bruyne as the midfielder produced a goal and assist to steal all three points at St. James’ Park.

Speaking on TNT after the full-time whistle, Ferdinand claimed that the Belgium maestro is the ‘jewel in the crown’ to propel the treble winners forward.

“I’ll tell you one thing, that man there (KDB), you’re back, you are back.” He said via the Manchester Evening News.

“You are the jewel in the crown, you’re back. Look at us now, watch momentum kick in now and these guys know what to do.”

City have now closed the gap to league leaders Liverpool to just one point as they pursue a potential history-making fourth title.