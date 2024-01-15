Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a summer transfer window deal for Michael Olise that would see Aaron Wan-Bissaka move to Crystal Palace as part of the deal.

That’s according to a report from ESPN, who add that Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in Olise, though they suggest that the inclusion of former Palace defender Wan-Bissaka could swing things Man Utd’s way.

The Red Devils signed Wan-Bissaka from the Eagles a few years ago, and it’s fair to say he’s not really lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, so it could be smart to try using him as part of a package for another player.

Olise has looked hugely exciting in his time at Selhurst Park, and he’d surely be a major upgrade on Antony at United.

Chelsea would surely also do well to strengthen their attack with a signing like Olise, given that recent signings like Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke haven’t really worked out, while Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all left the club in the summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might view Olise as an ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, providing similar pace, skill and an eye for goal with his left foot from that right-hand side.