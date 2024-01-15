One club waiting on Kylian Mbappe to give them green light to complete transfer

Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG in the summer according to a new report with one club waiting for the superstar to give them the green light to complete the transfer.

According to Abdellah Boulma, Mbappe will not continue at Paris Saint-Germain this summer and will likely move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The reporter says that nothing has been signed yet with the La Liga club but contact has not been broken between the parties and Madrid are now only waiting for the final green light from Mbappe.

The transfer will be a free one given the superstar is out of contract with PSG at the end of the season but the forward will have to pay a fee out of his pocket.

Should Mbappe leave the Ligue 1 outfit for free, the 25-year-old will have to give the club in the region of €70-80m and potentially even higher depending on variables, reports Ben Jacobs. However, a renewal is still on the cards.

Liverpool are also contenders for the France international but many expect the PSG star to move to Real Madrid as it has long been tipped as his next move.

