Chelsea ready to let 22-year-old with 17 appearances this season leave in January for £35m+

Chelsea are open to selling striker Armando Broja this month with several Premier League clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old.

The Blues’ West London rivals Fulham have serious interest in the forward, while Wolves would prefer to take the player on loan for the rest of the season, report Ben Jacobs. West Ham are in contention as well due to the Hammers having a long-term interest in the Albanian star but their stance at present is not entirely certain.

Chelsea would consider bids for Broja in excess of £35m and it remains to be seen if any of the above clubs would be willing to match that figure.

Chelsea will consider an Armando Broja sale, as @David_Ornstein reported. Fulham interest is serious. Wolves would still prefer a loan. West Ham can't be discounted due to historical interest. Sources indicate Chelsea value Broja at £35m+.? pic.twitter.com/CmPcbzZ4i4 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 17, 2024

Broja has been a regular in Mauricio Pochettino’s team of late and has racked up 17 appearances in all competions for the Blues this season.

The 22-year-old has struggled to find the net though, providing just two goals across 616 minutes of football – a goal every 308 minutes.

The young forward still has a lot of room for development and a move to a new club may be the thing he needs to kick his career on.