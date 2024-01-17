Liverpool journalist says 20-year-old currently at AFCON has emerged onto Reds’ radar for the summer

Liverpool have an eye on the centre-back market ahead of the summer transfer window and it is being reported that the Reds have an Ivory Coast star on their radar.

Joel Matip could leave the Merseyside club this summer as the 32-year-old is out of contract at Anfield but the centre-back could be offered a short-term deal as the defender is currently out for the rest of the camping with a serious knee ligament injury and Jurgen Klopp has previously hinted that he doesn’t want the player to leave the club in this way.

If Matip does leave, Liverpool have an eye on Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande, reports David Lynch for This is Anfield.

Liverpool like to do their due diligence ahead of making a big decision and Diomande is just one of several centre-backs the Reds are looking at.

Diomande has been with Sporting CP since last January having joined from FC Midtjylland and has become a key player at the Portuguese club.

The 20-year-old has a contract with the Sporting until 2027 and it is unclear how much it would cost to lure him away from the José Alvalade Stadium – although he has a €80m release clause in that deal.

Liverpool are unlikely to match that figure and with the defender currently with the Ivory Coast at AFCON, winning the tournament could raise the price tag of the youngster if it comes down to a negotiation.