Winger names Arsenal as club he likes and reveals he was close to Man United transfer

Barcelona winger Raphinha has revealed that he nearly joined Manchester United at some point in his career, whilst also admitting to a fondness for Arsenal.

The Brazil international shone during his time in the Premier League with Leeds United before earning a big move to Barcelona last season, though he’s not quite looked the same player since arriving at the Nou Camp.

Could we see Raphinha back in England at some point? It seems he’s a fan of Arsenal, which may not go unnoticed at the Emirates Stadium as they’ve been linked with him before, as reported by Sport Witness, who cite Raphinha’s comments in a quick-fire question-and-answer session.

The Gunners don’t look like they urgently need Raphinha right now, but he’s a top player on his day so might well be tempting for the north Londoners and other big clubs in the Premier League if he becomes available any time soon.

As for Man Utd, it’s not clear from Raphinha’s answer when it was that he came close to a move to Old Trafford, so it may have been when his switch to Barcelona came about, or may well have been earlier in his career.

The Red Devils seemed to be in the market for a similar style of player around summer 2022 as Antony joined them from Ajax – another left-footed winger who primarily plays on the right-hand side.