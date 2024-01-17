Manchester United ready to pay €150m for superstar transfer if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay as much as €150million for the transfer of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior amid ongoing links with Kylian Mbappe and a move to the Bernabeu.

The Brazil international has shone as one of Real’s star players in recent years, and one imagines he’s not someone they’d want to lose, but reports in Spain suggest he could make way if Mbappe does end up moving to Madrid this summer.

Mbappe is nearing the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and there have been plenty of stories about the France international making the Bernabeu his next destination, even if nothing has been decided just yet.

Defensa Central claim that Man Utd seem ready to take advantage of this situation by moving for Vinicius, who could lose his place on the left-hand side of the Los Blancos attack if Mbappe joins.

Vinicius Junior in action for Real Madrid
Vinicius would be a star player for United, though even then it could be controversial as Marcus Rashford would be the player he’d be competing with at Old Trafford.

Plus, it remains to be seen if we’re really likely to see MUFC splash the cash on one player like this as they would surely have Financial Fair Play concerns after other recent big spending.

