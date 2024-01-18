Journalist claims Villa summer signing could already leave in January

Aston Villa summer signing Nicolo Zaniolo could reportedly be on his way out of the club already, just a few months after joining the club.

The Italy international hasn’t quite had the impact many will have hoped since his arrival at Villa Park, and reports now state he is on the radar of Serie A side Fiorentina.

It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will definitely leave, but it might be tempting for Villa to cut short his loan from Galatasaray and try something different.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla believes there could be a chance that Zaniolo’s time in England will end up being short-lived.

“At Aston Villa he’s in and out, I don’t even know how ready he is,” Pedulla said.

“When you do the January market you always backtrack on goals you failed to achieve. Maybe then he goes to Arabia next summer. Zaniolo, however, I wouldn’t take him out of the loop 100%’.”