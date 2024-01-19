Arsenal favourites to sign Bundesliga ace with 15 goal contributions this season

Arsenal are keen on signing the RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons.

The 20-year-old attacker has done quite well since his move to the Bundesliga and he has six goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions.

Simons will look to continue to impress during his loan spell at the German club and Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal have emerged as the favourites to sign him at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to cash in on him.

The talented young attacker is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class player with the right coaching and guidance.

Simons is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he can slot him as the central attacking midfielder as well. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack.

Mikel Arteta has been overly dependent on players like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. He has not been able to rotate them frequently because of the lack of depth in the squad. The arrival of Simons will certainly allow him to shuffle his pack more often.

The attacker has a contract with PSG until the summer of 2027 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can negotiate a reasonable price for him.