Arsenal in the frame for transfer of exciting midfielder, parent club still haven’t decided his future

Arsenal are reportedly in the frame for the potential transfer of exciting young Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons if he doesn’t stay on loan at RB Leipzig next season.

Simons is currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain at Bundesliga side Leipzig, and it’s fair to say there seems to be a great deal of interest in him after his fine performances this season and last.

Arsenal are said to be among the clubs in the mix for this potential signing, as PSG are yet to decide what to do with the 20-year-old, according to Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

The Gunners are joined by the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich in eyeing up Simons, according to the report, but Leipzig also want to keep him on loan for another year if possible.

Arsenal would do well to win the race for this exciting signing, with Simons surely one of the most exciting young players in world football right now.

Mikel Arteta has already invested a lot in midfielders in recent times, with both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz joining for big money in the summer, but there could also be room for someone like Simons to come in and add something a bit different in that area of the pitch.