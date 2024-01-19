Fabrizio Romano confirms West Ham in talks with Arsenal to sign talented 23-year-old star

West Ham United have approached Arsenal to enquire about signing Emile Smith Rowe as the 23-year-old has struggled for minutes this season at the Emirates Stadium.

The news was reported by talkSPORT, that the Hammers want the midfielder on loan for the rest of the season and it has since been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has stated that talks are taking place to understand if there’s a way to structure the deal between the two clubs as David Moyes would like the Gunners star in his squad.

Smith Rowe has struggled for game time this season with Mikel Arteta giving the midfielder only 245 minutes of action across 12 matches. The Englishman was once a talent expected to achieve great things at the North London club but injuries derailed that over recent seasons.

West Ham have approached Arsenal to discuss loan deal for Emile Smith-Rowe. Talks taking place to understand if there's way to structure deal between the two club. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2024

With a contract at Arsenal until 2026, a move to West Ham would allow Smith Rowe to gain more Premier League experience and develop further.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also reported on The Cannon Podcast that the 23-year-old is attracting interest from Italian clubs Juventus and Roma but neither have made contact with Arsenal.

If Smith Rowe is to leave Arsenal this month, it seems that West Ham are in the lead for his signature, but a lot can happen between now and the end of the transfer window.