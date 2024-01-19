The Brentford manager has revealed that his star striker will make his return to the pitch this weekend and will captain his side.

After serving an eight-month suspension for betting, Ivan Toney is set to make his highly anticipated return to football this weekend when his side takes on Nottingham Forest.

Although he has not taken part in any competitive fixture for the senior team, the 27-year-old has been in full training since September and has played several games for Brentford’s youth sides.

Despite not featuring in a Premier League clash since the end of last season, Brentford manager Frank revealed that Toney will not only start this weekend but will captain his side.

“I can break it now: he will start tomorrow and he will also lead the team out of the tunnel. He will be the captain because Christian is injured.” He said in Friday’s press conference.

“He will run around like he’s never run around before.”