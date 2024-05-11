Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

According to Football Insider, the North London club have now learned that they will have to pay £5 million in order to sign the 28-year-old striker.

Toney has been a proven performer in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for the North London club.

Tottenham have missed a reliable goal scorer like him since the departure of Harry Kane. Signing the 28-year-old will certainly help them improve in the final third.

Apart from his ability to score goals, Toney can hold the ball up and bring others into the players well. He will add a new dimension to the Spurs attack.

Although the reported £50 million asking price seems quite steep, it is hardly a surprise. Brentford will look to recoup as much as possible for their best player. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to break the bank for the England international.

Ivan Toney might fancy Spurs move

Toney will want to compete at the highest level and joining a club like Spurs will be quite exciting for him. They could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities in Europe next season. Tottenham are currently 5th in the league table and they are fighting for a place in the Champions league next year.

The 28-year-old striker would excel in Tottenham’s attacking system as well. The North London outfit have employed a free-flowing approach this season and Toney would certainly enjoy his football at the Premier League club.

However, the North London outfit will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well and it remains to be seen whether they can afford to spend £50 million on one player.