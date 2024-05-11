Tottenham told how much they would need to pay for England international

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

According to Football Insider, the North London club have now learned that they will have to pay £5 million in order to sign the 28-year-old striker.

Toney has been a proven performer in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for the North London club.

Tottenham have missed a reliable goal scorer like him since the departure of Harry Kane. Signing the 28-year-old will certainly help them improve in the final third.

Apart from his ability to score goals, Toney can hold the ball up and bring others into the players well. He will add a new dimension to the Spurs attack.

Although the reported £50 million asking price seems quite steep, it is hardly a surprise. Brentford will look to recoup as much as possible for their best player. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to break the bank for the England international.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Barcelona closing in on World Cup winner says Fabrizio Romano
AC Milan eye up summer move for Spurs defender
Exclusive: Serie A side will find it “very difficult” to sign 20-goal Chelsea star this summer
Ivan Toney to join Spurs this summer?

Ivan Toney might fancy Spurs move

Toney will want to compete at the highest level and joining a club like Spurs will be quite exciting for him. They could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities in Europe next season. Tottenham are currently 5th in the league table and they are fighting for a place in the Champions league next year.

The 28-year-old striker would excel in Tottenham’s attacking system as well. The North London outfit have employed a free-flowing approach this season and Toney would certainly enjoy his football at the Premier League club.

However, the North London outfit will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well and it remains to be seen whether they can afford to spend £50 million on one player.

More Stories Ivan Toney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.