Sherwood urges Newcastle to sell 26-year-old over Kieran Trippier

Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood believes Newcastle United need to keep Kieran Trippier and cash in on a big name like Bruno Guimaraes instead.

The pundit responded to the recent transfer rumours about Trippier being a top January target for Bayern, with the England international supposedly already agreeing to leave St James’ Park for the Allianz Arena.

Still, Sherwood is a big fan of Trippier and his leadership qualities, whilst also stressing that the club probably won’t make much money from letting him go, thereby not doing much to ease their Financial Fair Play concerns.

By contrast, selling someone like Guimaraes could see them make huge sums of money, as we’ve seen with players like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo both moving for over £100m in recent times.

“They are going to need to sell players. They are going to need to sell Bruno Guimaraes or an Isak,” Sherwood said.

“They don’t want to lose any of them, but what are Bayern going to pay for Kieran? It’s going to be nothing really in the scheme of things. It’s not going to help their financial fair play situation, so they need to be selling Guimaraes.

“I wouldn’t sell this boy. He is a leader. A top, top draw player. Even though he makes mistakes, you know that he is a genuine character.”