Video: Diogo Jota doubles the lead for Liverpool with a brilliant finish

Jurgen Klopp tweaked the line-up in the second half, shifting Jota to the right and placing Nunez in the centre.

This alteration proved effective as Liverpool have gone on to score two goals, with Jota playing a key role in both.

He assisted the opener for Darwin Nunez with a clever one touch pass which was finished expertly by the Uruguayan.

And the provider turned into a scorer with a lovely right-footed strike past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 against Bournemouth.

Watch the brilliant finish below: