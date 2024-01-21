Video: Laura Woods and Chris Wilder caught in an awkward handshake moment

Laura Woods and Chris Wilder were caught in an awkward handshake moment live on TNT Sports, leaving the presenter visibly uncomfortable.

Following greetings with former Chelsea winger Joe Cole and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, Wilder extended his hand to host Laura Woods.

The TNT Sports presenter in visible pain from the handshake remarked: “It’s always a really hard handshake with you.”

To which Wilder responded: “It’s a Northern handshake. We have to set the standards straight away, it’s how we’re going to be.”

Watch the awkward incident below: